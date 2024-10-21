Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Rupee slips to record closing low on outflows, avoids sharper losses

Rupee slips to record closing low on outflows, avoids sharper losses

The dollar index has risen nearly 3% in October, boosted by expectations of shallower rate cuts by the Federal Reserve

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Benchmark Indian equity indices ended the day slightly in the red and are down about 4% each over October so far (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee declined to its weakest closing level on record on Monday but avoided sharper losses as likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) blunted the pressure from weakness in regional peers and persistent dollar outflows.

The rupee closed at 84.0725 against the U.S. dollar, a tad lower than its close at 84.0650 in the previous session.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Foreign banks were spotted bidding for dollars, likely on behalf of custodial clients, a trader at a private bank said.

But "pretty consistent" dollar offers from state-run banks helped limit weakness in the local currency, the trader said.

Foreign investors have pulled out more than $9 billion from local stocks so far this month on a net basis, surpassing the previous peak of $8.35 billion in March 2020.

Benchmark Indian equity indices ended the day slightly in the red and are down about 4% each over October so far.

More From This Section

Karnataka registered a robust 10.2% GSDP growth in 2023-24: MoSPI

President Muizzu introduces UPI payment service to boost Maldivian economy

Navi Finserv cancels Rs 100 cr bond issuance plan after RBI action

Premium

Crackdown on four NBFCs: 14% spread on loans prompted RBI action

Premium

Why has RBI again cautioned NBFCs not to cross regulatory redlines

Asian currencies were down between 0.1% to nearly 1% while the dollar index ticked up to 103.7.

The dollar index has risen nearly 3% in October, boosted by expectations of shallower rate cuts by the Federal Reserve alongside rising odds of a victory for Donald Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

"FX markets seem to be positioning for a Trump victory in next month's U.S. presidential election," ING Bank said in a note.

Investors await remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers later in the day for cues on the future path of policy rates.

Dollar-rupee forward premiums rose with the 1-year implied yield rising 5 basis points to 2.24% after RBI chief Shaktikanta Das's comments prompted traders to reassess the likelihood of a December rate cut.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee gains 1 paisa to 84.06 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee slips 1 paisa to 84.07 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee pegged back by higher US yields; hopes of RBI intervention counters

Rupee hovers near 84 against dollar on dip in peers, tepid local equities

Rupee pinned near all-time low of 84.07 as regional currencies decline

Topics :RupeeFederal ReserveRupee-dollar swap

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story