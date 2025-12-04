Rupee to rise from record lows, US trade deal key for recovery: Poll

The Indian rupee will regain some lost ground against the US dollar over the next three months, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists, but a reversal in the currency's fortunes hinges upon India and the US agreeing to a trade deal.

US President Donald Trump's punitive 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods has soured sentiment among foreign investors, who have sold around $17 billion of Indian equities so far this year, pushing the rupee to record-low levels.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India selling dollars in recent weeks and the economy growing at a robust 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter, the rupee hit a new low of 90.29 per dollar on Wednesday.

The currency is down nearly 5 per cent for the year against the greenback. Between foreign investors' reluctance to enter Indian equity markets without a US-India trade deal and the RBI's tight leash on the rupee, the currency is expected to move in a narrow range in the near term. The partially convertible rupee was forecast to rise nearly 1.1 per cent from current levels to 88.91 per dollar by end-February 2026, and then be marginally stronger at 88.83 by end-May, according to the median view of 37 forex analysts polled between December 1-3. "I was expecting some kind of India-US trade deal to happen by November, and that hasn't happened. But still, the base case is that it should happen before the financial year-end, so that itself will boost the sentiment for the rupee," said A. Prasanna, head of fixed income research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.