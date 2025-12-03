RBI December MPC meet begins: Repo rate, growth outlook, and more

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBIs) rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), began its bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 3. After slashing repo rates for three consecutive months since February, the MPC kept it unchanged at 5.5 per cent since August.

The MPC meeting that starts today will last two days, with the rate decision to be announced on Friday, December 5.

Let's take a look at what MPC is, what the expectations are from the December MPC meeting and what has changed since the last policy meeting.

What is the Monetary Policy Committee?

The MPC is a rate-setting body formally established by the RBI in 2016 under the RBI Act, 1934. It was created to ensure greater transparency and collective decision-making in India’s monetary policy. The first MPC meeting was held in October 2016.

What is the RBI MPC's role? ALSO READ: RBI MPC December 2025 meeting: When and where to watch rate decision live It is tasked with deciding the repo rate, which is the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks. Adjustments to the repo rate help the central bank control inflation and growth. The committee’s main objective is to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent ± 2 per cent and support economic growth. December 2025 MPC members The committee consists of six members. While three members of the committee are RBI officials, the remaining three are appointed by the government. Sanjay Malhotra , governor of RBI, serves as the ex officio chairperson of the committee.

Other members on the committee include: Indranil Bhattacharyya, executive director in charge of monetary policy

Poonam Gupta, deputy governor in charge of monetary policy

Saugata Bhattacharya, economist

Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics

Nagesh Kumar, director & CEO, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID) October 2025 RBI MPC highlights In the last MPC meeting held between September 29 and October 1, the RBI monetary policy committee announced the following: Repo rate: The repo rate was kept unchanged at 5.5 per cent in October, after three consecutive cuts since February. Here's how the rates have changed so far this year:

February: 25 bps cut

April: 25 bps cut

June: 50 bps cut

August: No change

October: No change Growth: The rate-setting body revised its growth forecast for FY26 upward to 6.8 per cent. The quarterly growth forecasts are: Q1 FY26: 7.0 per cent

Q2 FY26: 6.4 per cent

Q3 FY26: 6.2 per cent

Q4 FY26: 6.4 per cent Inflation: In October, the MPC lowered the overall inflation forecast for FY26 to 2.6 per cent. The quarterly inflation forecasts are: Q2 FY26: 2.6 per cent

Q3 FY26: 1.8 per cent

Q4 FY26: 1.8 per cent

Q1 FY27: 4.5 per cent Stance: The committee also maintained its policy stance at ‘neutral’, signalling that future moves will depend on inflation and growth dynamics.

What has happened since last policy meet? A lot has changed since the October MPC meeting. While US tariffs continue to remain in effect, the gross domestic product (GDP) growth surpassed expectations in both the June and September quarters. India's GDP grew 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter (Q2) of FY26, following a 7.8 per cent rise in the June quarter. Even the retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 0.25 per cent in October due to record-low food prices and the impact of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) cuts, which eased prices across several sectors.