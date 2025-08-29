Industry credit growth slows to 6% in July; bankers expect momentum ahead

Credit to industry grew 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended July 25, compared to 10.2 per cent in the same period last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. This is marginally higher than the 5.5 per cent growth recorded in June.

During this period, credit to micro industries grew 21 per cent, while credit to medium industries rose 14.7 per cent. In contrast, credit to large industries increased by only 0.9 per cent.

Overall bank credit in the fortnight ended July 25 grew 9.9 per cent, compared to 13.6 per cent during the same period the previous year (July 26, 2024).