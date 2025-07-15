Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / SBI cuts short-term retail deposit rates by 15 bps, effective July 15

SBI cuts short-term retail deposit rates by 15 bps, effective July 15

SBI has reduced interest rates on short-term deposits under ₹3 crore by 15 basis points across tenors, with total cuts in FY26 so far adding up to 60 basis points

SBI’s net interest margin (NIM) — the difference between interest received and interest paid — from domestic operations fell by 21 basis points from 3.43 per cent in Q4FY25 to 3.22 per cent (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has cut interest rates on short-term retail domestic deposits by 15 basis points across tenors, effective 15 July. The rate cut, the third such instance in the current financial year (FY26), comes in the backdrop of improved liquidity conditions and policy rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Retail liabilities refer to deposits below ₹3 crore. The short-term deposits have a maturity of up to one year. For deposits with maturity between 46 days and 179 days, the revised rate will be 4.90 per cent. The rate for 180 days to 210 days will be 5.65 per cent. 
 
The revised rate for the 211 days to one-year bucket is 5.90 per cent, down from the earlier rate of 6.05 per cent, according to updated data on SBI’s website. The bank has kept the rate for 7–45 days unchanged at 3.05 per cent.

Since the beginning of the current financial year (2025–26), banks have resorted to deposit rate cuts to manage pressure on interest margins, a result of declining yield on advances and rising cost of funds. Besides slashing interest rates on term deposits, SBI also cut its savings deposit rate by 20 basis points to 2.5 per cent in June. The total cut in short-term deposit rates so far in the current fiscal is 60 basis points.
 
SBI’s net interest margin (NIM) — the difference between interest received and interest paid — from domestic operations fell by 21 basis points from 3.43 per cent in Q4FY25 to 3.22 per cent; it is also down from 3.43 per cent in the same period the previous year.
 
Its net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter grew by 3.21 per cent sequentially to ₹42,775 crore.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

