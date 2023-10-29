Home / Finance / News / SBI ropes in MS Dhoni as ambassador, to be part of marketing campaigns

SBI ropes in MS Dhoni as ambassador, to be part of marketing campaigns

This association symbolises the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As the brand ambassador of SBI, Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns, the bank said in a statement.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday announced its collaboration with cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its official brand ambassador.

As the brand ambassador of SBI, Dhoni will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns, the bank said in a statement.

His remarkable capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country, it added.

This association symbolises the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership, it said.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said, "Dhoni's association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand's ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication".

Topics :sbiMahendra Singh Dhonibrand ambassadors

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

