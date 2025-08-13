Home / Finance / News / SBI to impose nominal charges from Aug 15 on IMPS transfers beyond ₹25,000

SBI to impose nominal charges from Aug 15 on IMPS transfers beyond ₹25,000

Transactions above ₹ 25,000 done through online channels will now attract nominal charges ranging from ₹ 2-10 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST)

sbi
Although there is no change in charges for fund transfer through IMPS done via branch, fund transfer above ₹ 25,00o would attract charges through the online channel from August 15, as per the information posted on the SBI website.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has revised charges on fund transfers through the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) effective from August 15.

Although there is no change in charges for fund transfer through IMPS done via branch, fund transfer above ₹ 25,00o would attract charges through the online channel from August 15, as per the information posted on the SBI website.

Transactions above ₹ 25,000 done through online channels will now attract nominal charges ranging from ₹ 2-10 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Transfer of funds above ₹ 25,000 but less than ₹ 1 lakh would attract a service charge of ₹ 2; for amounts of ₹ 1-2 lakh, ₹ 6, and for amounts of ₹ 2-5 lakh, ₹ 10.

Salary package account holders continue to enjoy full waivers for online IMPS transfers.

For corporate customers, revised service charges are going to be effective from September 8, 2025, it said.

IMPS transaction charges waived for current account (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Rhodium, Govt Departments, Autonomous/Statutory bodies etc,) for online transactions, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI AI panel calls for balancing innovation with strong risk safeguards

Banks to clear cheques within few hours from October 4, says RBI

RBI's revised co-lending norms likely to boost NBFC growth: Crisil

Monetary Policy Committee likely to get a new member before October meet

RBI allows NRIs to invest rupee surplus in vostro accounts in G-secs

Topics :sbiGST

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story