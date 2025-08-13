RBI's revised co-lending norms likely to boost NBFC growth: Crisil

The revised co-lending guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are expected to create growth opportunities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) while expanding regulatory oversight of the segment, rating agency Crisil said in a note.

The new directions extend the co-lending framework to all regulated entities (REs) and across all types of loans—secured and unsecured.

“The revised directions will increase growth opportunities for NBFCs over the long term because their applicability extends to such arrangements between all REs and all forms of loans, whether secured or unsecured,” said Malvika Bhotika, Director, Crisil Ratings.

“Further, the directions require each RE to retain a minimum 10 per cent share of the loans in their books, compared with a minimum 20 per cent exposure requirement for NBFCs currently. This should particularly benefit mid- and small-sized NBFCs that face higher funding constraints,” she added.

NBFC co-lending assets cross ₹1.1 trillion According to Crisil, co-lending assets under management (AUM) of NBFCs have seen strong traction in recent years and are estimated to have crossed ₹1.1 trillion as of March 31, 2025. A key change in the revised guidelines is the permission for originating REs to provide Direct Lending Guarantees (DLGs) of up to 5 per cent of loans across all types of lending. Previously, this was limited to digital lending. The move is expected to enhance risk-sharing and reward alignment among co-lending partners. Uniform asset classification, borrower profiling Another positive development is the requirement that all partners in a co-lending arrangement follow consistent asset classification for a given loan exposure. This aims to ensure uniform risk assessment and greater transparency in borrower profiling.