Home / Finance / News / SBI to maintain at least 15% capital adequacy throughout: Chairman CS Setty

SBI to maintain at least 15% capital adequacy throughout: Chairman CS Setty

Expects three Indian lenders to be among Top-10 global banks in terms of mcap by 2030

SBI, State Bank Of India
The country’s largest lender, SBI’s capital adequacy stood at 14.62 per cent, with CET1 at 11.47 per cent at the end of September 2025. (Photo: Reuters)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State Bank of India (SBI) will maintain at least 15 per cent capital adequacy ratio (CAR), with common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital of 12 per cent, all through to support growth and enhance capacity to absorb shocks, according to its Chairman C S Setty.
 
He expects three Indian banks — SBI and two private sector banking entities — to be among the Top-10 global banks in terms of market capitalisation (mcap) by 2030.
 
"It takes time to build CAR. We will be reaching this 12 per cent (CET1) and 15 per cent (CAR) by the end of this year (March 2026),” Setty told media on Friday on the sidelines of SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.
 
The SBI chairman said it (singal on CAR) is more in terms of giving comfort to the industry that our capital ratios are reasonable. The transition to expected credit loss (ECL) for provisioning is not to consume much capital, he added.
 
The country's largest lender’s CAR stood at 14.62 per cent, with a CET1 of 11.47 per cent, at the end of September 2025. It raised ₹25,000 crore in equity capital from institutional investors in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), helping to improve CET1 ratio. SBI has also benefitted from divestment of stake in private sector lender Yes Bank. It is also expected to gain from the proposed sale of 6.3 per cent stake in SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML) through an initial public offering (IPO).
 
Referring to the global standing of SBI, Setty said after reaching $100 billion mcap, now the aim is to be in the Top-10 global banks, maybe around 2030. But SBI may not be the only bank from India. "We have two major private sector banks where mcap is significant. I think they also will move along with us,” Setty said.
 
Asked about the contribution of segments in credit growth, he said while it will be a mix of many segments, retail loans would have a significantly large share. At the time of announcing Q2 results, SBI had said that with goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation and tax sops, there was a strong uptick in credit in the auto and housing sector.
 
Setty said there would be considerable contributions from the corporate segment to the loan book. This segment has 33 per cent share in the total loan book. SBI is targeting 10 per cent growth in corporate loan book. The bank has revised its overall credit growth target for FY26 to 12-14 per cent, up from the earlier projection of 11 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt bond yields steady as new 10-year cut-off meets expectations

No regulator should substitute for boardroom judgement: RBI Governor

KKR deepens India healthcare push with $200 mn Healthium MedTech plan

Big bank pursuit: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says in talks with RBI, lenders

Premium

Despite digitisation, India will need more banks: DFS secy M Nagaraju

Topics :Finance NewssbiBanking Industry

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story