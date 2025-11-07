Home / Finance / News / Not regulator's job to take decisions for bank's board: RBI Guv Malhotra

Not regulator's job to take decisions for bank's board: RBI Guv Malhotra

Commenting on the recent move of allowing banks to finance acquisitions, Malhotra said such activity is acknowledged worldwide as an integral part of an evolved financial system

Sanjay Malhotra
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said the central bank’s role is not to take decisions for the boards of commercial banks, emphasising that lenders must exercise independent judgement as regulatory reforms expand their operational freedom.
 
Speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, Malhotra said the RBI’s recent measures were designed to encourage innovation and merit-based decision-making rather than impose a uniform framework on all institutions.
 
“No regulator can, or should, substitute for boardroom judgement. Especially in a diverse country like ours – each case, each loan, each deposit is different,” Malhotra said.
“We need to allow regulated entities to take decisions based on the merit of each case rather than prescribing a one-size-fits-all rule.”
 
RBI’s 22-point reform agenda
 
The governor’s comments come a month after the RBI unveiled a comprehensive 22-point reform package during its October monetary policy review. The measures included:
 
Allowing banks to finance acquisitions under defined safeguards
 
Raising limits on loans against shares 
Proposing draft norms for transitioning to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework for loan loss provisioning
 
Malhotra said the broad intent behind these reforms was to reflect the stronger financial health of Indian banks after a decade of consolidation and capital strengthening.
 
“Indian banks’ financial health has shown marked improvement over the last decade, which allowed us to take steps to give them more freedom to do their business. One size fits all is not the right approach,” he said.
 
Acquisition finance move “beneficial to real economy”
 
Addressing concerns over the RBI’s recent decision to allow banks to finance acquisition deals, Malhotra described it as a progressive step that aligns India’s financial system with global best practices.
 
“Removal of the restrictions on acquisition finance will benefit the real economy,” he said.
 
The draft guidelines include guardrails such as funding caps at 70 per cent of deal value, aggregate exposure limits relative to Tier-1 capital, and eligibility norms to ensure prudence while enabling banks to capitalise on new business opportunities.
 
Malhotra stressed that the objective was to balance flexibility with safety, ensuring that risk-taking is accompanied by accountability and sound governance.
 
Stronger balance sheets justify greater flexibility
 
The governor noted that the RBI’s reform push comes against the backdrop of a robust banking sector, citing higher capital adequacy ratios, better asset quality, and sustained profitability across public and private sector banks.
 
This improved resilience, he said, now provides the foundation for the regulator to decentralise decision-making and trust boards to act responsibly.
 
“The recent regulatory measures need to be seen in the backdrop of better financial health of banks – higher capital adequacy, better asset quality and improved profitability,” he said.
 
Malhotra added that the RBI’s approach aims to foster a culture of judgement-led governance, where banks are encouraged to innovate responsibly rather than merely comply mechanically with regulatory prescriptions.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaReserve BankRBI GovernorBanking system

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story