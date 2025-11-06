Govt in talks with RBI, lenders on forming large banks: FM Sitharaman

Indicating that talks for the second phase of consolidation among Indian public sector banks are underway, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that the government has begun discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the banks on building the ecosystem for creating bigger banks in India. The merger of public sector banks is one of the routes for forming large banking entities in the country, she added.

“India needs a lot of big banks and world-class banks. We will have to sit and talk with the banks themselves to see how they want to take it forward and also discuss with the RBI about how they have an idea of taking forward or building larger banks,” Sitharaman said at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.

“There is a lot of work to do prior to my saying yes. The work has already commenced. We are discussing with the RBI and banks,” the finance minister said. She indicated that the government and the regulator are considering multiple routes, including mergers, to create large banks. “You need an ecosystem and an environment in which more banks can operate and grow.” The first phase of consolidation among public sector banks took place in FY19–FY20, when 13 banks were merged into five. In addition, SBI merged its associate banks and Bharatiya Mahila Bank. India currently has 12 public sector banks and only one in the top 50 list of global banks by assets. State Bank of India (ranked 43) and HDFC Bank (ranked 73) are in the top 100 global banks, according to S&P rankings. The top four global banks are from mainland China, which has seven banks in the top 20.

The finance minister also emphasised the need for bankers at branches to have person-to-person contact with customers and to use local languages in communication. “You have to be a lot more proactive, reach out, widen your customer base, and also make sure that what you do is a blend of both old-fashioned banking and new technology-driven banking.” “Language is an important way in which you communicate with your customers. The only flag which I am unable to defend on behalf of public sector banks is when they say that because of our human resources policy, we post people with different mother tongues to different areas. At least if the top management doesn’t speak, the branch-level officials should. I would strongly push towards performance appraisal based on his or her efficiency in the local language,” she added.

Referring to the ease of getting loans, the finance minister said credit will have to be made available and emphasised the need to make the process simpler. “There is a need to make paperwork simple. You will have to make your processes simple. You can’t be putting the onus on the borrower to keep proving and providing documents till debt comes,” she said. She said fiscal prudence, financial inclusion, and a robust financial and banking ecosystem will ensure that growth remains broad-based and sustainable. “Banks have helped in economic Atmanirbharta by aiding financial inclusion and credit creation. There are now 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts,” she said during her speech.