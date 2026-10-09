September e-way bill generation rises 7.2% to a new record 141.53 million

E-way bill generation in September grew 7.21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) hitting a record 141.53 million, according to data from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN).

An e-way bill is an electronic document required under the GST regime for moving goods worth more than ₹50,000, containing details of the goods, consignor, consignee, and transporter.

Sequentially, it rose 1.75 per cent from 139.08 million in August. Before September, March saw the highest e-way bill generation at 140.6 million.

“Crossing the 140-million mark for the first time reflects both the resilience of domestic trade and the increasing formalisation of the economy under GST. The rise in e-way bill generation--despite an already high base--points to healthy freight movement and could be an early signal of a strong festival demand cycle,” said Harpreet Singh, partner, indirect tax, Deloitte India.

The record number of e-way bills comes a day after the GST Council, at its meeting on October 8, moved to cut routine checks on goods moving by road. Under the proposal, a vehicle can be stopped only based on specific information, and only after an officer of the rank of joint commissioner or above allows it. Checks, detention or seizure would be allowed only in the state where the supplier or the buyer is based. States through which the goods are only passing will not be able to stop the vehicle. Action can still be taken in any state if no e-way bill has been generated, or if the vehicle is not carrying a document showing where the goods started or where they are going. Confiscation of goods or vehicles in transit will no longer be allowed.