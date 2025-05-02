Home / Finance / News / Set up grievance redress system for registration cases: CBIC to CGST staff

The applicants may send grievances containing ARN details, jurisdiction details (centre/state) and issue in brief on that email address

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc
Last month, CBIC had said businesses will be able to get GST registration within seven days. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
The CBIC has asked central GST officers to institutionalise a mechanism for redressal of grievances relating to GST registration applications.

In an instruction to principal chief commissioners of central tax, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said a monthly report on the status of grievance redressal will have to be sent to the Directorate General (DG) GST who would compile the same and put up before the board.

"Principal Chief Commissioner/Chief Commissioner of CGST Zones may publicize an email address on which the applicants can raise their grievances. Wide publicity may be given to this email id," the CBIC said in the instruction.

The CBIC said applicants whose application reference number (ARN) has been assigned to central jurisdiction can approach the jurisdictional zonal principal chief commissioner/chief commissioner if they have any grievance with respect to any query raised by the tax officer before granting GST registration.

The applicants may send grievances containing ARN details, jurisdiction details (centre/state) and issue in brief on that email address.

"Principal Chief Commissioner/Chief Commissioner may ensure timely resolution of grievances received by them and intimate the applicants regarding the same," the CBIC said.

Last month, CBIC had said businesses will be able to get GST registration within seven days, while applications flagged as risky will be processed within 30 days after physical verification of the premises.

Observing that some field officers are seeking various "unwarranted documents" by raising "presumptive queries", the CBIC gave an "indicative list" of the documents which officers can seek online from businesses.

While issuing the instruction, the CBIC had said it has received complaints regarding difficulties being faced in getting a GST registration, mainly on account of nature of clarifications being sought by the officers and seeking of additional documents, which are not prescribed by the board.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said it marks a significant stride toward enhancing transparency and accountability in the GST registration process.

"By institutionalizing a formal grievance redressal mechanism through the zonal principal chief commissioners, the board has acknowledged the persistent concerns of taxpayers facing unjustified delays or unwarranted queries during registration. This framework not only ensures time-bound resolution but also mandates public disclosure of grievance email addresses, empowering applicants to escalate issues effectively," Mohan added.

Poonam Gupta takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor, to join MPC in June

RBI releases report on market timings; suggests extending call hours

Rupee crosses 84/$, pares gains as RBI buys dollars; FX reserves rise

New ITR-3 Form: Relief for professionals as asset limit raised to ₹1 crore

RBI seeks 'vostro' accounts investment cap removal to push Rupee trade

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

