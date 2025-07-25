Setu makes leadership appointments, hires executives from major fintechs

Setu, a Pine Labs company, has added executives from major fintech firms to bolster its leadership team.
The company appointed Prashanth Nimmagada as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) after serving as Vice President of Engineering at Razorpay.
Ramkumar Thirumurthi, who led Razorpay’s neobanking vertical and co-founded Actyv.ai, has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
Former product lead for PhonePe’s payment gateway business, Nikhil Ratanpal, has joined the company as Director of Product Development.
In January, Pine Labs appointed Vijeth Pandit as Chief Product Officer. He previously served as Senior Director of Product Management at Razorpay for nearly three years.
Santosh Subramanian, with leadership experience at Yes Bank and PayU-owned Wibmo, joined the company as Head of Finance.
In 2024, Setu appointed former SAP India executive Anand Raisinghani as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Raisinghani took charge earlier this year, succeeding the company’s co-founder Sahil Kini. Kini is currently the CEO of the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.
Setu provides API infrastructure for bill payments, UPI integration, KYC, and digital signatures, and operates as an RBI-licensed NBFC Account Aggregator (AA).
“The strengthened leadership team will drive Pine Labs’ Setu’s growth strategy as it continues to support leading banks, fintechs, and enterprises in India to help them build scalable digital financial solutions for India’s evolving API (application programming interfaces)-driven infrastructure ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.
