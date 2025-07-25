Setu makes leadership appointments, hires executives from major fintechs

Setu, a Pine Labs company, has added executives from major fintech firms to bolster its leadership team.

The company appointed Prashanth Nimmagada as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) after serving as Vice President of Engineering at Razorpay.

Ramkumar Thirumurthi, who led Razorpay’s neobanking vertical and co-founded Actyv.ai, has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Former product lead for PhonePe’s payment gateway business, Nikhil Ratanpal, has joined the company as Director of Product Development.

In January, Pine Labs appointed Vijeth Pandit as Chief Product Officer. He previously served as Senior Director of Product Management at Razorpay for nearly three years.