Home / Finance / News / VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

The agreement aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the electric automaker's first product rollout in the country

VinFast
"This partnership will not only offer convenient and competitive financing solutions, but also extend the brand's presence to a broader audience, enabling a seamless and holistic EV ownership journey," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

VinFast Auto India on Friday said it has joined hands with State Bank of India to facilitate loans for customers.

The agreement aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the electric automaker's first product rollout in the country.

The collaboration allows the automaker to leverage State Bank of India's extensive pan-India network of nearly 23,000 branches to reach customers across urban and emerging markets alike, Vinfast Auto said in a statement.

"This partnership will not only offer convenient and competitive financing solutions, but also extend the brand's presence to a broader audience, enabling a seamless and holistic EV ownership journey," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.

VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam-based Vingroup JSC, is gearing up for the launch of its VF 6 and VF 7 models in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI approves Indranil Bhattacharya's nomination as MPC ex-officio member

RBI names Indranil Bhattacharyya as new MPC member ahead of October meet

Premium

The good and worrying about the bad loan problem of state-owned banks

RBI board to meet Friday to approve new internal monetary policy member

RBI receives ₹31,025 cr bids at VRR auction against ₹50,000 cr notified

Topics :VinfastElectronic vehiclessbi

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story