VinFast Auto partners with SBI to provide car loans for EV buyers

VinFast Auto India on Friday said it has joined hands with State Bank of India to facilitate loans for customers.

The agreement aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the electric automaker's first product rollout in the country.

The collaboration allows the automaker to leverage State Bank of India's extensive pan-India network of nearly 23,000 branches to reach customers across urban and emerging markets alike, Vinfast Auto said in a statement.

"This partnership will not only offer convenient and competitive financing solutions, but also extend the brand's presence to a broader audience, enabling a seamless and holistic EV ownership journey," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.