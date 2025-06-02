Rupee snaps 4-day losses; opens at 85.54/$ amid firm oil prices

Indian Rupee snapped a four-day losing streak to open higher on Monday, as rising crude oil prices capped gains made through a weak dollar.

The domestic currency opened 4 paise higher at 85.54 against the greenback, after closing at 85.58 on Friday, according to Bloomberg.

The local unit became Asia’s worst-performing currency in May, falling nearly 1 per cent. The decline was led by a trio of tariff uncertainties, persistent border tensions, and rising expectations of monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

Meanwhile, the dollar saw renewed pressure after US President Donald Trump announced that he would increase tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent from 25 per cent. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.03 per cent at 99.30.

Rupee remains in a consolidation mode with a broad range of 85-86, with the market awaiting an event to change the range, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "We await what the US Supreme Court has to say on Trump's Tariffs, although most of the time recently, he has sided with Trump." Ukraine's strike on Russian nuclear bombers has further added tensions, triggering a fresh wave of risk-off sentiment, Pabari said, adding that domestically, fundamental data is still on the stronger side. India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) stood at 7.4 per cent, the highest in one year. For the full financial year 2024-25, real GDP growth stood at 6.5 per cent, slightly below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) projection of 6.6 per cent for the year.