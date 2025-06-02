Home / Finance / News / Rupee snaps 4-day losses; opens at 85.54/$ amid firm oil prices

Rupee snaps 4-day losses; opens at 85.54/$ amid firm oil prices

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 4 paise higher at 85.54 against the greenback, after closing at 85.58 on Friday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy
Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee snapped a four-day losing streak to open higher on Monday, as rising crude oil prices capped gains made through a weak dollar. 
 
The domestic currency opened 4 paise higher at 85.54 against the greenback, after closing at 85.58 on Friday, according to Bloomberg. 
 
The local unit became Asia’s worst-performing currency in May, falling nearly 1 per cent. The decline was led by a trio of tariff uncertainties, persistent border tensions, and rising expectations of monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. 
 
Meanwhile, the dollar saw renewed pressure after US President Donald Trump announced that he would increase tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent from 25 per cent. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.03 per cent at 99.30. 
 
Rupee remains in a consolidation mode with a broad range of 85-86, with the market awaiting an event to change the range, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "We await what the US Supreme Court has to say on Trump's Tariffs, although most of the time recently, he has sided with Trump."
 
Ukraine’s strike on Russian nuclear bombers has further added tensions, triggering a fresh wave of risk-off sentiment, Pabari said, adding that domestically, fundamental data is still on the stronger side. 
 
India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25) stood at 7.4 per cent, the highest in one year. For the full financial year 2024-25, real GDP growth stood at 6.5 per cent, slightly below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) projection of 6.6 per cent for the year. 
 
During the week, all eyes will be on the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which is expected to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 per cent. The committee, which will meet for three days from June 4, is scheduled to announce its policy review on Friday.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose amid tariff tensions and a less-than-expected OPEC+ production hike. Brent crude price was up 2.44 per cent to $64.31 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were 2.86 per cent higher at 62.53, as of 9:03 AM IST. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

$84 bn short book putting pressure on rupee, Asia's worst performer

Premium

RBI monetary policy: 25-bp repo rate cut on the cards, shows BS poll

UPI numbers hit all-time high in May, cross ₹25 trn for the first time

Premium

Allow gig workers the option to choose between EPF and NPS schemes

Premium

Signs bright for MSME sector as lending and financial stability improve

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarMarketsUS DollarCrude Oil PriceTrump tariffsUS steel aluminium tariffs

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story