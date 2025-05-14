Home / Finance / News / State Bank of India to decide on $3 billion fundraising on May 20

State Bank of India to decide on $3 billion fundraising on May 20

The bank's Executive Committee of the Central Board will meet on May 20 to decide on the fundraising plans

SBI, State Bank Of India
Shares of SBI closed at Rs 800.35, down 0.19 per cent over previous close on BSE. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:22 PM IST
Country's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it will consider raising $3 billion through public offer or private placement during the current fiscal.

The bank's Executive Committee of the Central Board will meet on May 20 to decide on the fundraising plans. 

The committee will "examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to $3 Billion ...through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY 2025-26," SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 800.35, down 0.19 per cent over previous close on BSE. 

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

