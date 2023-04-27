Home / Finance / News / Stress tests show Indian banks can tackle 'severe' instability: RBI Guv Das

Stress tests show Indian banks can tackle 'severe' instability: RBI Guv Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the gross NPAs of Indian banks stood at 4.41% as on December 31, 2022

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Stress tests show Indian banks can tackle 'severe' instability: RBI Guv Das

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stress tests show that Indian banks can maintain capital adequacy above minimum requirement even in severe distress, Shaktikanta Das, governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said at an event today.
Speaking at the Global Conference on Financial Resilience in Mumbai, Das said, "The Indian banking system has remained resilient and has not been affected adversely by the recent spurts of financial instability seen in some advanced economies."

"This also comes out clearly in our recent stress test results. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio for the scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) in India was 4.41 per cent at the end of December 2022 down from 5.8 per cent on March 31, 2022, and 7.3 per cent on March 31, 2021," he said.
He also added that the capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) at 16.1 per cent at the end of December 2022 was above the minimum regulatory requirements. Under Basel-III norms, banks are supposed to maintain their CRAR at 9 per cent or above.

"Macro stress tests for credit risk indicate that SCBs will be able to comply with minimum capital requirements even under severe stress situations," Das said.
However, he added that the recent events in the banking landscape of the US and Europe suggest that risks in a bank could crop up from the segments from its balance sheet, which might have been considered relatively safer earlier.

"We expect the management and board of directors of each bank to continually assess the financial risks and focus on adequate capital and liquidity buffers even beyond the minimum regulatory requirements," he said.
"RBI remains committed to future-proofing of the Indian financial system, and to provide support for its sustainable growth," he added.

Also Read

Finance minister asks public banks to take stress tests; what are these?

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

High-balance bank accounts without updated KYC under govt's radar

AU Small Finance Bank reports net profit of Rs 425 crore in Q4

AU Small Finance Bank reports highest quarterly profit of Rs 425 cr in Q4

Topics :Shaktikanta DasRBIIndian Banksfinancial crisisBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story