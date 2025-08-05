Tax arrears worth ₹54.53 trillion pending as on June 30: Govt tells RS

Total direct and indirect tax arrears stood at over ₹54.53 trillion as of June 30, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, "The total amount of tax arrears pending as on June 2025, under indirect taxes is over ₹7.01 trillion and under direct taxes is over ₹47.52 trillion." Cumulatively, direct and indirect tax arrears stood at ₹54.53 trillion as of June 30.
Of the total indirect tax arrears, over ₹2.66 trillion pertain to those where pending taxes in individual cases is above ₹10 crore as of June 2025.
In case of direct taxes, tax arrears above ₹10 crore as on June 2025 totalled about ₹35.48 trillion.
Further, of the Rs 7.01 trillion pending tax arrears under indirect tax, over ₹3.71 trillion is pending due to litigation at various stages.
Similarly, for direct taxes out of total ₹47.52 trillion arrears due, an amount of over ₹31.26 trillion is pending due to litigation at various stages.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app