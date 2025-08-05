Home / Finance / News / RBI MPC meet: Rate cut unlikely in August; growth, inflation rate in focus

RBI MPC meet: Rate cut unlikely in August; growth, inflation rate in focus

RBI MPC: The odds of another cut in the August meeting are rising after the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
With the manufacturing sector reporting strong growth and the July inflation expected to fall to a record low, the MPC may frontload a rate cut.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep policy rates unchanged at its upcoming August 6 review, but sentiment has shifted after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports.

RBI MPC: Rate cut still unlikely

In June, the MPC cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent and shifted its stance from accommodative to neutral, dampening expectations of another cut in the August review.
 
A Business Standard poll found that six out of ten economists expect no change in August, while four see scope for a 25-bp reduction.
 
A separate Reuters survey conducted between July 18–24 showed most of the economists (44 of 57) expected the RBI to hold rates in the August meeting.

Growth outlook stable, but global risks persist

India's retail inflation hit a six-year low of 2.1 per cent in June on easing food prices and a favourable monsoon. Even the manufacturing sector expanded at its fastest pace in 16 months, with the HSBC–S&P Global PMI climbing to 59.1 in July. 
 
With the manufacturing sector reporting strong growth and the July inflation expected to fall to a record low, the MPC may frontload a rate cut.
 
ANZ Research told Reuters that a 25-bp cut was likely even without the tariff announcement.

Focus shifts to inflation, growth estimates

All respondents of the poll conducted by Business Standard expected the committee to lower the inflation forecast for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was revised downward to 3.7 per cent in June from 4 per cent. 
 
“With the recent CPI prints signalling a lower trajectory for the second half of this calendar year, the average for FY26 is likely to be pared,” Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA, earlier told Business Standard.
 
Most economists expect the growth estimate to remain unchanged at 6.5 per cent for FY26 in the August meeting.

Mild easing expected later in 2025

Many economists see the RBI holding off on another cut until October or December, when more data will be available on:
  • Q1 GDP performance
  • Monsoon outcomes
  • US Federal Reserve policy signals
By October, policymakers will have more clarity to decide on further rate action.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bank credit raised by India Inc drops to 22% in Q1FY26, shows data

GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn

Parl panel urges FinMin to expedite full enforcement of GSTAT benches

Parl panel suggests regional fintech clusters on lines of GIFT City

NCAER suggests ₹14K cr annual green grant for states to meet RE target

Topics :RBI monetary policymonetary policy committeeRBI MPC MeetingRBI Governormonetary policy review

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story