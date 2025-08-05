RBI MPC Meet August 2025: When and where to watch the rate decision live

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sanjay Malhotra will announce the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC's) August meeting outcome at 10 am on Wednesday. Malhotra's address will be streamed live on the central bank's YouTube channel, X account, and its official website. The address will be followed by a press conference at noon. You can also follow live reports of the RBI's policy announcement on Business Standard's RBI MPC Live Blog.

When does the MPC meeting take place?

The MPC meeting is held bi-monthly to decide the interest rates, and project inflation and growth estimates. The remaining MPC meetings for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) are scheduled for September 29-October 1, December 3-5, and February 4-6, 2026.

What to watch out for? ALSO READ: RBI's MPC meet begins today: Repo rate, stance, inflation outlook, and more The committee is likely to reduce the inflation forecast for FY26. In June, the MPC revised its FY26 Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation forecast to 3.7 per cent, down from 4 per cent, citing benign food prices and a favourable monsoon. Retail inflation, as measured by CPI, eased to 2.1 per cent in June, down from 2.82 per cent in May. The June reading also remained well below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent. What to expect from the August MPC meeting? Economists are split on the outcome of the August policy direction. According to a poll conducted by Business Standard, while 60 per cent of respondents said that the committee will maintain the status quo, at least 10 respondents predicted a 25-basis point (bp) rate cut.