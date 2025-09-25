Hidden data abroad? Corporate law now lets tax officers access it fully

Recent amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, require firms to maintain daily electronic backups of their books of accounts and related documents on servers located in India. Even if companies use foreign service providers, they must disclose to the Registrar of Companies (ROC) the name and address of the person who controls these records abroad, the news report said.

The revised section allows officials to examine anyone present at the search site who can access electronic systems or data. It also permits entry into premises where electronic devices or servers suspected of holding relevant information are located.

Tax authorities are being trained to track digital footprints such as server logs, email trails, and user access patterns to uncover possible tax evasion.

In cases where critical information is stored on offshore servers, the manual directs officials to preserve data until recovery is possible. To counter common disputes during searches such as claims that seized pen drives were planted, the manual advises tax officers to rely on forensic USB logs from laptops or other devices to establish prior usage, the news report said.