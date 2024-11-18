Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Taxpayers need to disclose foreign income for FY24 by Dec 31: CBDT Chairman

Taxpayers need to disclose foreign income for FY24 by Dec 31: CBDT Chairman

When asked about the progress in the income tax law review, the CBDT chief said that public consultation is ongoing and more than 6,000 suggestions have been received by the department

Ravi Agarwal
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Ravi Agarwal on Monday said taxpayers who have not disclosed their foreign income or assets in their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have time till December 31 to file their revised return for financial year 2023-24.
 
The tax department is in the process of sending SMS and emails to assessees who have not disclosed high-value assets.
 
With regard to notifying taxpayers for non-disclosure of foreign assets, Agarwal said the tax department gets all details about foreign assets from nations under the automatic exchange of information. It matches such details with the disclosures in the ITRs.
 
“The basic intent is to remind taxpayers to declare foreign assets. They can file revised returns by December 31,” he said at the inauguration of the Taxpayers Lounge at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi.
 
Foreign assets include foreign bank accounts, foreign cash value insurance, financial interest in any business/entity, immovable property outside India, foreign equity or debt interest, accounts in which an assessee has signing authority, and any other capital assets.
 
The department on Sunday cautioned taxpayers that failure to disclose assets held abroad or income earned in foreign shores in the ITR can attract a penalty of Rs 10 lakh under the anti-black money law.
 
The department issued a public advisory as part of a compliance-cum-awareness campaign to ensure that such information is reported by assessees in their ITR for assessment year (AY) 2024-25.

More From This Section

Bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Sitharaman

Newer companies rise on UPI leaderboard, Navi now the fourth largest

SBI raises $500 million through 5 year bonds from international investors

GST Council to meet in Jaisalmer on December 21; may discuss insurance levy

CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maha, J'khand till Nov 21

 
The CBDT has said that as part of the campaign, it will send “informational” SMS and email to those resident taxpayers who have already filed their ITR for AY 2024-25.
 
When asked about the progress in income tax law review, the CBDT chief said public consultation is ongoing and more than 6,000 suggestions have been received by the department.
 
“I would invite taxpayers to come forward and give suggestions on international best practice, statute,” he added.
 
Last month, the CBDT's internal committee invited public inputs for review of the six-decade-old I-T Act with regard to simplification of language, litigation reduction, compliance reduction, and obsolete provisions. The CBDT has set up 22 specialised sub-committees to review various aspects of the Act.
 
Pursuant to the Budget announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the CBDT had set up an internal committee to oversee the review. It is supposed to make the Act concise, clear, and easy to understand. This will reduce disputes, litigation, and provide greater tax certainty to taxpayers.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

GST system overhaul needed as compensation cess repayment nears 2026

CBDT issues new form to give details on 'other taxes' paid by employees

Flush with funds: Himachal rolls out 'toilet seat tax' amid crisis; details

Gross GST collection slows to 6.5% at Rs 1.73 trillion in September

IBA calls for tax on non-alcoholic beverages based on sugar content

Topics :taxCBDT

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story