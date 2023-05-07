How do they work? Assume you want Rs 2,000 in cash from a BC (a kirana store, or any merchant outlet can be a BC). You simply swipe your debit card and the amount is handed to you from the store’s cash till. Simultaneously, while the cash is now with you, an equal amount would be credited to the store’s bank account. And if this happens to be a savings account, it starts to earn inter

Micro-ATMs are devices that are akin to point-of-sale terminals, and are used by business correspondents (BCs) of banks to authenticate customers’ transactions. The basic transaction types are deposits, withdrawals, fund transfers, balance enquiries and mini-statements.