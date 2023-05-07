PMMY was intended to make available credit to the informal sector and help create large-scale employment. It has come a long way since its launch, supporting nearly 410 million small-loan accounts with about Rs 23 trillion extended in financial assistance.

The Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (Mudra) has completed eight years. It was set up as a non-banking financial company for supporting the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) — one of the flagship programmes of the present government — on April 8, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I had the great opportunity to pilot this prestigious programme as Mudra’s first chief executive officer, and develop the contours of its implementation.