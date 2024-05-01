Home / Finance / News / UPI transactions dip marginally in April to Rs 19.64 trn; grow Y-o-Y

UPI transactions dip marginally in April to Rs 19.64 trn; grow Y-o-Y

Fasting, IMPS and Apes transactions decline too in the month

Photo: Shutterstock
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions declined in volume and value in April by 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent, compared to March 2024.

Transactions stood at Rs 19.64 trillion in value terms, down from Rs 19.78 trillion in March. There were 13.3 billion transactions in April, compared to 13.44 billion in March.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"UPI volumes and values continue to grow year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reflecting the ongoing focus on digital adoption across the country and the convenience that UPI offers. The month-on-month reduction is not a comparable factor, given that March typically sees higher volumes during the year, hence April 2024 figures are lower than those of March 2024," said Vive Ayer, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Y-o-Y, UPI transactions increased by 50 per cent in terms of volume and 40 per cent in value. In February 2024, transactions stood at 12.10 billion and Rs 18.28 trillion, respectively.

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions declined by 7 per cent in value and 5 per cent in volume in April compared to March. In value terms, transactions totaled Rs 5.92 trillion, down from Rs 6.35 trillion in March and Rs 5.68 trillion in February. Transactions decreased from 581 million in March to 550 million in April, against 535 million in February. Year-on-year, IMPS transactions increased by 11 per cent in volume and 14 per cent in value.

In April, FASTag transactions decreased 3 per cent in volume and 6 per cent in value. FASTag transactions declined to Rs 5,592 crore in April from Rs 5,939 crore in March. Transaction value stood at Rs 5,582 crore in February and Rs 5,560 crore in January. FASTag volume in April decreased to 328 million compared to 339 million in March. There were 323 million transactions in February and 331 million in January. FASTag grew 8 per cent in volume and 9 per cent in value compared to April 2023.

In April, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) experienced a decline of 13 per cent in volume and 10 per cent in value, compared to March. AePS transactions amounted to Rs 25,172 crore in April, down from Rs 27,996 crore in March. There were 94 million transactions in April, down from 108 million in March. In February, the figures for value and volume were Rs 22,007 crore and 83 million. AePS saw a decrease of 7 per cent in volume and 15 per cent in value compared to April 2023.

Also Read

UPI scales new high in December; 2023 value up 59% at Rs 183 trn

NPCI kickstarts deployment of 'UPI Tap and Pay' facility for payment apps

Explained: How to make payments using credit on UPI

RBI hikes UPI limit for hospital, educational payments: What does it mean?

Amazon Pay explores credit on UPI through collaboration with NPCI

RBI proposes to bring NBFCs, co-op banks under operational risk norms

Uco Bank to spend Rs 1,000 crore in FY25 to boost digital infrastructure

Bank credit growth to NBFCs, personal loans moderate in March: RBI data

Worldline ePayments India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

Groww & Worldline join growing club of India's online payment aggregators

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasUnified Payment InterfaceUPI 2.0UPI transactionsRBI PolicyRBI monetary policy

First Published: May 01 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story