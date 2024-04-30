Home / Finance / News / UCO Bank to spend Rs 1,000 crore in FY25 to boost digital infrastructure

UCO Bank to spend Rs 1,000 crore in FY25 to boost digital infrastructure

The tech spending of the lender was Rs 700 crore in the financial year 2023-24

Ashwini Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public sector lender UCO Bank plans to spend Rs 1,000 crore in the financial year 2024-25 to boost Information Technology infrastructure, said Ashwini Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

The tech spending of the lender was Rs 700 crore in the financial year 2023-24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“We are planning to spend around Rs 1,000 crore on IT wherein we are going for the upgrade of our various servers, virtual market solutions as well as technological integration of treasury systems and upgrade of our overseas (core-banking systems) CBS systems. We are bringing new technologies on cyber security and also going to integrate our transaction monitoring,” said Ashwini Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, UCO Bank.

Kumar also said that digitisation of the processes will aid in reducing the cost of sanction and disbursal of loans. The digital transformation will also aid in the recovery mechanism and reduce the follow-up cost. It will also open up cross-selling opportunities for the lender.

The lender added that increased IT spending is not on account of the technical glitch in the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) which led to an erroneous credit of Rs 820 crore to account holders of the bank in November 2023.

The bank has recovered Rs 728 crore from these accounts as of 31 March 2023.

Kumar also noted that increased technology spending will help to reduce the cost of customer acquisition at the branch level in the future as digital acquisition increases.

The bank plans to open 130 branches during FY25 in districts where it does not have any presence.


Also Read

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Uco Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit falls 20.3% to Rs 401.67 crore

Uco Bank Q2FY24 results: Net profit declines 20.4% to Rs 402 crore

Technical snag hits UCO Bank's IMPS; impact yet to be ascertained

Nifty PSU Bank soars 3%; Bank of India, Union Bank, PNB, UCO rally up to 7%

Bank credit growth to NBFCs, personal loans moderate in March: RBI data

Worldline ePayments India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

RBI grants 20 companies with PA licence in the first four months of 2024

Banks could boost revenues by 6% with Generative AI: Accenture report

Rupee depreciates 3 paise to 83.48 against US dollar in early trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UCO Bankdigital workplacefinance sector

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story