Credit card spends touch 4-month high at Rs 2.01 trillion in March

Credit card spends surged to a four-month high of Rs 2.01 trillion in March amid high year-end financial transactions, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks added 0.8 million cards in FY25, much lower than in FY24 which saw over 15 million card additions, due to higher risk weight norms on unsecured loans which came into effect from November 2023.

After falling to a seven-month low in the previous month, spending increased nearly 20.66 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) from Rs 1.67 trillion. Spending had touched Rs 2.02 trillion in October 2024 amid the festive season.

The point-of-sale (PoS) transactions of credit cards grew 13.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 71,473 crore, up from Rs 62,124.91 crore in February 2025, while e-commerce payments expanded to Rs 1.30 trillion from Rs 1.05 trillion in the previous month. “The credit card spending in March has been high, but it is quite seasonal in nature, because usually, there are insurance and other government-related expenses that are done using credit cards. Also, there could also be payments for some year-end offers, driving the spending in March,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, CareEdge Ratings. Among the banks, HDFC Bank’s spends increased 24.5 per cent M-o-M to Rs 57,751 crore; SBI Card’s rose by 24.02 per cent M-o-M to Rs 32,464.27 crore; ICICI Bank saw an 18.42 per cent M-o-M rise in spends to Rs 36,698.73 crore; and Axis Bank witnessed a 23.45 per cent M-o-M rise to Rs 23,312 crore.

Credit card additions inched up by 0.52 per cent M-o-M to 109.88 million, while they rose by 7.94 per cent Y-o-Y from 101.8 million in March 2024. The industry grew cautious over the rise in delinquencies, which led to a slowdown in card issuances. Credit card additions, which grew by 19 per cent Y-o-Y at the end of March 2024, saw only 8 per cent Y-o-Y growth at the end of March 2025. During the post-earnings media call, Arjun Chowdhry, group executive – affluent banking, NRI, cards/payments and retail lending, Axis Bank, said, “There were certain segments where we saw signs of stress and we took early action on those segments. Some actions included cutting down on the acquisition in those segments where we saw those signs of stress. As we see improvement, which we are seeing in the credit card portfolio, we will be bringing back the acquisition, but we will be doing so cautiously and in a calibrated manner. We are not looking at faster growth than we had because we believe we are seeing stabilisation which will allow us to deliver on that growth.”