VinFast Auto India on Monday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide auto and inventory financing for its exclusive dealer network.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same, the company, a subsidiary of Vietnam's EV maker VinFast, said in a statement.

"The partnership, VinFast's first with a banking institution in India, aims to offer a seamless suite of credit solutions ahead of the company's highly anticipated launch," it added.

VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said, "This MoU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to make electric mobility more inclusive, convenient, and future-ready for Indian consumers."