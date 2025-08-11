Home / Finance / News / Monsoon session: Lok Sabha passes two tax bills amid din, without debate

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha passes two tax bills amid din, without debate

These Bills, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were passed without any debate amid vociferous protest by member of Opposition over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 (PTI Photo)
After the passage of these bills by voice vote, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Lok Sabha on Monday passed two laws pertaining to taxation -- Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill -- amid din.
 
The Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025 seeks to consolidate and amend the law relating to Income Tax Act 1961 while the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will amend the Income-tax Act, 1961 as well as the Finance Act, 2025. 
These Bills, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were passed without any debate amid vociferous protest by member of Opposition over revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. 
After the passage of these bills by voice vote, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. 
 

Topics :Income taxIncome Tax NewsLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

