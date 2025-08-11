Home / Finance / News / FM Sitharaman introduces modified Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha

FM Sitharaman introduces modified Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha



Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha, replying to a discussion on the Finance Bill 2024

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the modified Income Tax bill in the Lok Sabha after including "almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee."  Introducing The Income-Tax (No.2) Bill, 2025, Sitharaman said the bill seeks to consolidate and amend the law relating to income-tax and will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961.

"Almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee have been accepted by the government. In addition, suggestions have been received from stakeholders about changes that would convey the proposed legal meaning more accurately," said the statement of objects and reasons of the bill. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka witnesses 5-fold jump in GST tax evasion at ₹39,577 cr in FY25

The Select Committee, chaired by Baijayant Panda, had suggested a host of changes in the Income-tax Bill, 2025, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13.

"There are corrections in the nature of drafting, alignment of phrases, consequential changes and cross-referencing. Therefore, a decision has been taken by the government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025 as reported by the Select Committee. Consequently, Income-tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 has been prepared to replace the Income-tax Act, 1961," the statement said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIncome taxLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

