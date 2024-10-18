100,000 Indian students can join AICTE's green internship programme

One lakh students will have the chance to join a 'green internship' programme, launched by the 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Green Skills Academy in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This initiative targets all affiliated colleges and universities across India, with officials announcing the details on Thursday.

The 1M1B Green Internship programme aims to provide opportunities to 100,000 students by the end of 2030. In its first year, 10,000 internships will be offered, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Green Internship Programme was launched at the AICTE Headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of dignitaries, T. G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, Anil SahasraBuddhe, Chairman, NETF, Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, AICTE, Yudhisther Yadav, India Lead, Partner Success and Ecosystem Growth, Salesforce India, and Manav Subodh, Founder & Chief Mentor, 1M1B, along with other dignitaries.



1M1B Green Skills Academy was announced at the United Nations headquarters in December 2023. Earlier this year, 1M1B started India’s 1st Green Skill Academy-Developing climate talent leveraging AI in partnership with the Government of Telangana and Salesforce, followed by another MoU with the Government of Meghalaya. 1M1B, in partnership with Salesforce, is also setting up the first physical centre of the 1M1B Green Skills in Hyderabad, Telangana, to provide hands-on learning experiences to students.

What does the internship entail?

Under this initiative, selected interns will engage in transforming educational institutions into green campuses as part of their live projects. Their work will align with the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) goals, which promote eco-friendly campuses.

Interns will:

Conduct campus audits

Recommend energy-saving solutions

Design zero-waste systems

Gain expertise in making organisations sustainable and achieving net-zero emissions

The programme also plans to connect students with industry leaders for mentoring and training in sustainability, ensuring they develop a robust understanding of data intelligence for climate action.

"The Green Internship programme is a key step towards fostering eco-consciousness and equipping students with practical skills in sustainability," PTI quoted TG Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE. "It aligns with our vision of integrating green practices into education, helping institutions contribute to national environmental goals and ensuring our future workforce is ready to meet global sustainability challenges."

Manav Subodh, Founder and Chief Mentor of 1M1B, remarked, "India's population primarily consists of young people. The Green Internship programme will provide an opportunity and a platform for our youth to learn and explore new career opportunities in the growing green economy. It's a programme to identify and groom the climate talent of our country."

How to apply

Aspiring students can apply for the internship through the AICTE internship portal. Upon completion of the programme, interns will receive certificates, and the top-performing interns will be recognised with awards.

With PTI inputs