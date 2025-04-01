Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 37% appreciation: Gauri Khan sells flat in Mumbai's Dadar for Rs 11.6 cr

37% appreciation: Gauri Khan sells flat in Mumbai's Dadar for Rs 11.6 cr

Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that an apartment purchased by Gauri Khan in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore was recently sold for Rs. 11.61 crore.

gaurikhanmdl
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gauri Khan, a prominent interior designer, entrepreneur and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, has recently sold a residential property in Dadar West, Mumbai, for Rs 11.61 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration. The transaction was registered in March 2025.
 
The sold residential unit is located in Kohinoor Altissimo, a ready-to-move residential project developed by Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd, offering 2.5 BHK, 3 BHK, and 3.5 BHK apartment configurations.
 
As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the residential apartment sold by Gauri spans a built-up area of 184.42 sq. m. (1,985.04 sq. ft.) and a carpet area of 1,803.94 sq. ft (~167.55 sq. m). The transaction includes two car parking spaces. The registration document incurred a security deposit of Rs 27.16 lakh, and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
 
Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents reveals that an apartment purchased by Gauri Khan in August 2022 for Rs 8.5 crore was recently sold for Rs. 11.61 crore, reflecting an 37% appreciation in value.
 
Dadar West is a well-established and strategically located neighbourhood in Mumbai, known for its excellent rail and road connectivity. It serves as a vital transit hub with access to both Western and Central railway lines and lies close to the Eastern and Western Express Highways. The locality is near major hubs like Shivaji Park, Prabhadevi, Matunga, and Worli.
 
Gauri Khan, a prominent Indian film producer and interior designer, has carved a niche for herself in the world of luxury design and cinema. As the co-founder of Red Chillies Entertainment, she has produced several successful Bollywood films, contributing significantly to the Indian film industry. Beyond cinema, Gauri has made her mark in interior design through her label, Gauri Khan Designs, where she has worked with high-profile clients and curated signature luxury spaces.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At Rs 1299, Paytm Travel Pass gives free cancellation, insurance, discounts

UK visa fee hike from April: 6-month visa to cost Rs 13,400 for Indians

Emerging mkt flows in Feb 2025: India faces outflows, China sees inflows

Rewards to insurance: SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC change credit card terms

DA arrears for central govt employees: Check payment date & amount received

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story