4 one-way tickets: How to convert bank points for extra Air India rewards

Private carrier Air India has introduced ‘Maharaja Club Points Plus’ offer which enables frequent flyer members to maximise the reward points earned with eligible partners. Members can convert their bank points to Maharaja Points and also earn up to 50% Bonus Points on such conversions between 06 March and 31 March 2025.

The offer provides members an opportunity to earn 1 million Maharaja Points. Members can redeem these points to book Award Flights and Cabin Upgrades to enjoy enhanced travel benefits on Air India and other Star Alliance member airlines.

Maximise rewards

Maharaja Club members, including those newly enrolled into the programme, can convert the reward points from eligible bank partners to a maximum of 200,000 Maharaja Points per eligible bank partner, said Air India in a statement.

With 200,000 Maharaja Points, members can redeem a variety of flight options, for example:

Four one-way tickets from Delhi to Dubai (46,000 Maharaja Points each)

Five one-way tickets from Mumbai to London (42,000 Maharaja Points each)

One round trip from Delhi to New York in Economy Class (124,000 Maharaja Points each)

Ten round trips from Delhi to Mumbai in Economy Class (150,000 Maharaja Points each)

Eligible partners

Maharaja Club members can convert reward points of these banks to Maharaja Points: ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, DBS Bank, and SBI Cards.

How to avail the offer

To avail the offer, one must be a Maharaja Club member; those who are not a Maharaja Club member can become one by signing up on the Air India website or mobile app.

Register: Members are required to register for the offer on the Air India website to be eligible for Bonus Maharaja Points.

Convert Reward Points: Members can convert Bank Reward Points to a minimum of 5,000 Maharaja Points per eligible bank partner.

Earn Bonus Points: Bonus Maharaja Points will be credited within 60 days after the offer end date, with only the first eligible transaction per bank qualifying for the Bonus Maharaja Points.

How Bonus Points are calculated

During this offer period, Bonus Maharaja Points are credited based on the first eligible transaction per bank. Here’s how it works:

Example 1: If a member converts 100,000 Maharaja Points from HDFC Reward Points in the first transaction and 50,000 Maharaja Points from ICICI Bank Reward Points in the second transaction, the member is eligible to earn Bonus Points for both transactions based on the respective bank conversion ratio.

Example 2: If a member converts 100,000 Maharaja Points from HDFC Reward Points in the first transaction and 50,000 HDFC Reward Points in the second transaction, then Bonus Maharaja Points will only be applicable on the first transaction based on the bank conversion ratio. The second HDFC transaction will not be eligible for additional bonus points. If a member converts 100,000 Maharaja Points from HDFC Reward Points in the first transaction and 50,000 HDFC Reward Points in the second transaction, then Bonus Maharaja Points will only be applicable on the first transaction based on the bank conversion ratio. The second HDFC transaction will not be eligible for additional bonus points.

Maharaja Club offers a wide range of benefits, including priority services, lounge access, and enhanced reward options, making every journey with Air India even more rewarding.