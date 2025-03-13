Govt likely to bring back single tax return system for search cases

The finance ministry is set to introduce a new tax return system for individuals and businesses facing income tax searches, under which taxpayers will need to file a single return covering six years plus the part-year of the search, instead of filing separate returns for each year, according to a government official. This aligns with the block assessment scheme introduced last year for search and requisition cases, which took effect from September 1, 2024. The scheme mandates that the total income for the entire block period be assessed as a whole, rather than separately for each year.

According to the government official, this will reduce legal disputes and make tax assessments quicker and easier. He said, "This system was in place from 1995 to 2004, requiring taxpayers to file one return for all undisclosed income spanning multiple years. Bringing it back will help prevent unnecessary reassessments of already disclosed income and reduce litigation."

Last year, the government changed tax laws to allow authorities to examine income for the previous six years plus the search year when conducting a search. Under the proposed system, taxpayers will now file one return for the entire period, simplifying compliance and reducing multiple filings. "The new system will help resolve search cases faster and ease the compliance burden on taxpayers. It will also make tax administration more efficient," another official said. According to Chetan Daga, founder of AdvantEdge Consulting, this is an important initiative aimed at eliminating duplicity in tax proceedings for the block period.