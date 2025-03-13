Book profits if your portfolio is overweight on US-focused equity funds

The US equity market experienced a sharp sell-off this week amid concerns that President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the resulting trade wars could trigger a recession. Major US stock indices recorded significant losses on March 10, 2025. In recent years, many Indian investors have entered the US market via mutual funds.

Drivers of volatility

The recent US market volatility stems from uncertainty over the economic impact of tariffs and trade barriers. “The possibility of a trade war and its possible consequences on the US economy have led to market fluctuations,” says Trideep Bhattacharya, president and chief investment officer (equities), Edelweiss Asset Management.

Tariffs imposed on Canada, China, and Mexico have led to retaliatory measures, sparking fears of disrupted supply chains and inflation. "The combination of rising inflation and interest rates not falling as previously projected has led to unease," says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. Concerns about a potential economic slowdown have intensified. US markets have been trading at a premium to historical levels. "Investors who have made substantial profits over the past two years may now be booking gains due to the prevailing uncertainty," says Dhawan. Deepseek’s emergence as a competitor to ChatGPT has also raised concerns. "The US leadership in artificial intelligence has been challenged in recent times," says Abhishek Tiwari, executive director and chief business officer, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Sectors that bore the brunt Technology stocks have been particularly affected. Tiwari notes that the sector is shifting from chip manufacturing dominance to AI-driven applications and agent-based use cases. "The technology sector relies heavily on global supply chains and could be disproportionately affected by trade disruptions," says Bhattacharya. Returns in the US market have been concentrated in a few large companies. "Some of these stocks, especially technology companies, are giving back some of their disproportionate gains," says Dhawan. He adds that the tech-heavy NASDAQ has seen steeper decline than the S&P 500. The consumer sector has also slowed sequentially. "The slowdown, however, could be due to temporary overhangs, such as election uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and inflationary pressures, which may be weighing on consumer sentiment in the near term," says Tiwari.

Bhattacharya warns that consumer-related sectors may be impacted if inflation rises due to tariffs, leading to higher prices for consumers. Financials are also under strain. "This could be due to consumers pulling back their spending and/or lending channels weakening due to deteriorating business confidence," says Tiwari. Raghvendra Nath, managing director, Ladderup Asset Management, notes that federal workforce cuts have hit sentiment across sectors, leading to companies revising FY-2025 earnings downward. Volatility may persist Experts expect the US market to remain volatile. "US equity markets are likely to remain volatile over the next 12 months as investors weigh the potential negative impact of tariffs and trade barriers against the positives of promised fiscal spending," says Bhattacharya.

Earnings growth will be crucial for determining market trajectory. "The expectation at the end of 2024 was that companies might achieve earnings growth of 12-15 per cent in 2025. If this growth is not realised, US markets are likely to correct, as current price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples are at premium levels," says Dhawan. He notes that US valuations are currently about 1.5 standard deviations above long-term averages. A few positives Despite challenges, some sectors continue to perform well. "Corporate profitability remains robust in select sectors such as applied technology, consumer goods, and healthcare (especially med-tech). Consensus estimates indicate higher earnings growth for the coming year, with positive momentum in sectors like materials, energy, and industrials," says Tiwari. He adds that corporate profit as a percentage of GDP has risen, while corporate debt has declined, reflecting strong financial health. He further emphasises that the US remains a hub for innovation, particularly in technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors and is advancing quickly in AI.

Rupee depreciation could provide relief The Indian rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar benefits Indian investors in US-focused funds. "As the rupee depreciates, the value of US investments increases, which could lead to higher returns for Indian investors," says Bhattacharya. Tiwari estimates that currency depreciation adds about 3 percentage points to annual portfolio returns from US funds. Recently, the rupee has recovered slightly as the US dollar index declined. "Periods of sharp depreciation are often followed by periods of stability. It is unlikely that the rupee will continue to depreciate at the same rapid pace witnessed in the past few months," says Dhawan.

Stay internationally diversified Investors should focus on asset allocation instead of reacting to short-term volatility. "If the allocation is between 10-20 per cent of the equity portfolio, we would not recommend reducing it further," says Dhawan. Investors should enter equities with a long-term perspective of 10 years or more. "This principle should not change due to the recent bout of volatility," says Dhawan. India accounts for only 3 per cent of global market capitalisation. "Given that nearly 97 per cent of the world’s investment opportunities lie outside India, international diversification remains essential," says Tiwari. Nath advises rebalancing if the past three years’ rally has led to an overweight position in US equity funds. Given the current volatility and high valuations, investors should be cautious with fresh allocations. "Lump-sum investment should be avoided at this point. Fresh investment should be done in a staggered manner or via a systematic investment plan (SIP) to benefit from a potential correction," says Nath.