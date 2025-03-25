40% of couples spend over Rs 7.5 lakh on wedding venues: Online survey

A wedding venue in India costs Rs 6 lakh on average compared to 4.7 lakh in 2023 and 40 per cent of couples spend more than that, according to an online survey by planning app WeddingWire.

The survey polled 2,100 couples nationwide to study trends in wedding spending, customs and generational preference. More than 40 per cent of couples spend more than Rs 7.5 lakh on wedding venues. As many as 31 per cent are willing to spend more than Rs 10 lakh, highlighting the demand for luxurious and “curated wedding experiences”.

The survey found that 62 per cent of couples getting married belong to Gen Z, or those born between 1996 and 2010, marking a 49 per cent increase from last year. Millennials once were the wedding industry’s main customer but now account for 30 per cent of weddings: A 54 per cent decline from 2023.

Indian weddings are becoming longer and more customised. As many as 35 per cent of weddings last at least three days and 32 per cent for four days or more. Additionally, couples are incorporating personal elements into their celebrations, including customised outfits (61 per cent), sustainable wedding choices (27 per cent), and intimate ‘first look’ moments (21 per cent).

Shifting priorities

The survey also highlights changing priorities in wedding planning. While cost remains a crucial factor for 53 per cent of couples, it is no longer the top concern. Instead, food, drinks, and overall guest experience have taken center stage, reflecting a desire to create memorable celebrations for loved ones. The growing emphasis on catering and entertainment further reinforces this shift.

Wedding investment

Couples spend about 21 per cent of their annual household income on weddings, demonstrating the event's significance.

Digital communication is playing an increasingly crucial role in wedding planning. About 79 per cent of couples use platforms like WhatsApp to share wedding details with family and friends, while wedding websites are becoming more common for managing invitations and event schedules. This reflects the growing digitalisation of the Indian wedding landscape.

“Weddings are no longer just about tradition — they are becoming personalised, unforgettable experiences. Couples are putting a fresh twist on their special day by creating unique moments that reflect their individuality,” said Snigdha Johar, consumer marketing manager at WeddingWire India. The platform is a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide.