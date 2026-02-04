₹46,599 for India-London round trip: Air India sale offers fares from ₹1499

Air India on Wednesday launched its limited-period ‘Namaste World’ sale, offering travellers discounts of up to 20% on base fares across its domestic and international routes, complemented by enhanced booking flexibility and a range of exclusive payment-linked benefits.

Under the Namaste World sale, domestic one-way fares start from Rs 1,499, while international fares start from Rs 5,033, with attractive pricing available on flights to/from North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, Middle East, and Southeast Asia and East Asia regions, subject to availability.

The limited-period sale is open for bookings until 05 February 2026, for travel between 11 February and 31 December 2026.

All tickets booked during the sale period are eligible for one free date change for travel scheduled from 01 April 2026 onwards. The date change must be requested at least 72 hours prior to scheduled departure. No additional change penalty will apply, however, fare difference, if any, will apply. Zero convenience fee on direct bookings Bookings made via airindia.com and the Air India mobile app during the sale period will be free of convenience fee, offering added value to customers booking directly with the airline. Payment-linked discounts Air India is also offering a range of exclusive payment offers:

SBI Credit Cards: Up to ₹2,500 off on domestic bookings and up to ₹10,000 off on international bookings using promo code SBICARDAI UPI payments: Instant discounts of up to ₹1,000 per passenger on domestic bookings and ₹2,000 per passenger on international bookings using promo code UPIPROMO Net Banking: Similar instant discounts using promo code NBPROMO Website and app bookings: Additional instant discount of up to ₹3,000 per booking using promo code FLYAI American Express cards: Accelerated Membership Rewards points, including 10X points for Platinum and Centurion cardholders, 5X points for Platinum Reserve cards and 2X points for Platinum Corporate cards

2X points with American Express Platinum Corporate Cards Sample fares As part of the sale, Air India has highlighted several all-inclusive round-trip fares, including economy fares starting at around ₹46,599 for India–London, ₹62,271 for India–New York, and ₹14,709 for India–Singapore, with premium economy and business class fares also available on select routes.