Cyber insurance explained: Shield against online fraud and ID theft

As India’s digital economy grows, households and individuals face rising threats from cyber fraud. From UPI scams to identity theft, cyber incidents can hit both wallets and peace of mind. Cyber insurance is increasingly being recognised not just as a financial safety net, but as a comprehensive support system for victims.

Common cyber frauds targeting individuals

Experts say the typical cyber fraud in India often begins with social engineering, vishing calls(fraudulent phone calls from scammers pretending to be trusted entities), phishing links( fraudulent URLs designed to trick into visiting a malicious website), or SIM-swap attacks.

Rushik Patel, associate director at EDME Insurance Brokers Ltd., notes, “Victims are frequently tricked by fake refund requests or lose mobile network access after SIM cloning. Fraudsters then move money out using OTPs, with losses ranging from Rs 20,000 to several lakhs. Recovery is difficult without insurance, especially if reporting is delayed.”

Ankit Gupta, business head for cyber insurance at Policybazaar , adds, “A common example is a UPI phishing scam. Victims share OTPs under pressure and lose amounts between Rs 20,000 and Rs 2 lakh in minutes. SIM-swap frauds can drain accounts over hours, with banks taking months to refund, if at all.” Other patterns include fake social media profiles, online stalking, fraudulent loans, and compromised e-commerce accounts. According to Vibu Dwivedi, vice-president at Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers, “Cyber fraud constantly puts individual privacy at risk. Incidents range from identity theft to fraudulent transactions and cyberstalking, often requiring FIRs and police intervention.”

What cyber insurance actually covers? Many consumers assume cyber insurance covers all online frauds, but experts caution this is rarely true. Common exclusions include voluntary sharing of OTPs or passwords, prior-known circumstances, investment losses, and intentional or malicious acts. Delays in reporting incidents or incomplete documentation often result in partial or rejected claims. Rahul Jajoo, advocate at Delhi High Court , explains, “Coverage is contingent on prompt reporting to banks and police, maintaining minimum digital hygiene, and adherence to policy terms. Claims are frequently denied due to delayed notifications or social engineering exclusions.” Beyond reimbursement: Holistic recovery support Cyber insurance goes beyond simply reimbursing stolen money. Policies often provide legal assistance, IT forensic support, identity restoration, counselling, and liaison with banks.