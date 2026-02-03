Associate Sponsors

Income tax calculator after Budget 2026: Rs 6-50 lakh tax break-up

Compare old and new tax regimes to see how much you'll actually pay on Rs 6-50 lakh income in FY27

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:24 PM IST
The Union Budget on Sunday retained last year’s Income Tax slabs but people’s outgo depends on the tax regime. For people trying to estimate their liability, here is an explanation of the likely outgo assuming an annual salary of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
 
The example assumes a resident individual below 60, salaried and claiming only the standard deduction (Rs 50,000 in old regime and Rs 75,000 new regime). Health and education cess is included; special-rate income such as capital gains are excluded.
 

Old regime

 
  • Higher slab rates kick in earlier 
  • Wide set of deductions allowed (80C, 80D, HRA, home loan interest or NPS) 
  • Works better only when total deductions are high
 

New regime

 
  • Lower slab rates, more bands 
  • Fewer deductions allowed 
  • Higher standard deduction
 
Rebate can reduce tax to zero at the Rs 12 lakh taxable income mark (subject to conditions)
 
 

Income tax calculator: Old vs new regime (FY27)

 
Gross income Old regime tax New regime tax Difference
6,00,000 33,800 0 33,800
8,00,000 75,400 0 75,400
10,00,000 1,17,000 0 1,17,000
12,00,000 1,79,400 0 1,79,400
15,00,000 2,73,000 1,09,200 1,63,800
20,00,000 4,29,000 2,08,000 2,21,000
25,00,000 5,85,000 3,43,199 2,41,801
30,00,000 7,41,000 4,99,199 2,41,801
40,00,000 10,53,000 8,11,199 2,41,801
50,00,000 15,01,500 12,35,519 2,65,981
 
 
 

What the numbers show

Annual income of up to Rs 12 lakh: The new regime results in zero tax because of the interplay between rebate and standard deduction. Annual income of Rs 15–30 lakh, the gap remains wide unless the taxpayer can claim substantial deductions under the old regime.
 
Manikandan S, manager, taxation, at ClearTax, said tax relief depends on deduction size. If total deductions top roughly Rs 7.5–8.5 lakh, the old regime can start matching the new regime for higher earners. Otherwise, the lower slab structure of the new regime dominates.
 
 
Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co., said that many taxpayers compare slab rates but ignore usable deductions and rebate rules. She advised a full side-by-side computation each year, including bonuses, interest and other income, before selecting the regime for tax deducted at source and returns.
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

