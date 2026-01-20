67% pay via UPI, 90% use WhatsApp in smaller cities for purchases: Report

The report, “Beyond Metros, The Real Story of Bharat’s Next 500 Million”, took inputs from more than 5,000 respondents in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across 18 states. Conducted for Rukam Capital by YouGov, it found that 90 per cent of non-metro consumers use WhatsApp as their primary digital platform, “blurring the line between communication and product discovery”. UPI is the default payment method for 67 per cent of consumers in such cities.

Brand discovery in smaller cities has shifted away from traditional advertising towards evidence and peer-led validation, according to the report. Its other points are:

About 37 per cent of consumers rely on YouTube reviews before making purchases.

Nearly one-third of consumers discover products through social media.

Around 35 per cent use ecommerce platforms for research before deciding to purchase a product.

About 23 per cent of consumers trust recommendations from digital creators, while celebrity influence has fallen sharply to around 3 per cent.

Trust drives purchase decisions

Trust has emerged as the most important currency for Indian consumers, the report said. “Word-of-mouth” influences around 22 per cent of buyers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Many consumers also verify brands independently before spending.