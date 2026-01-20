Co-borrowers must be co-owners and contribute to EMIs to claim tax benefits

Under Section 80C, principal repayment on a housing loan is deductible within the overall ₹1.5 lakh annual limit, which is shared with other eligible investments such as Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), life insurance premiums, and so on.

“Deduction for principal repayment under Section 80C can be claimed only after the right to possession of the property is obtained,” says Neeraj Agarwal, partner, Nangia & Co LLP. He adds that if the property is sold within five years from the end of the financial year in which possession is obtained, all Section 80C deductions claimed for principal repayment become taxable in the year of sale and are added to the taxpayer’s income.