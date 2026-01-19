Child insurance plans suit risk-averse parents seeking assured goals

These plans are available in two variants. “Parents can choose between guaranteed benefit options, which prioritise certainty, and market-linked variants aimed at long-term growth,” says Madhu Burugupalli, head – product management and strategy, Bajaj Life Insurance.

Premium waiver benefit, which can be an in-built feature or must be purchased as a rider, is a defining feature of child insurance plans. “In case of the unfortunate demise or permanent disability of the parent, all future premiums are paid by the life insurer,” says Gupta. The policy continues till maturity. The life cover amount is paid to the nominee, while milestone payouts and maturity benefits remain intact.