73% of seniors want to work after retirement, yet only 23% do: Survey

Representational Image
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 6:19 PM IST
A recent study by the Agewell Foundation has revealed a striking gap between aspiration and reality for India’s senior citizens. While over 73 per cent of older Indians express interest in working after retirement, only 23.1 per cent are actually engaged in post-retirement employment. The findings were released on the International Day of Older Persons and highlight the economic and social challenges facing the elderly.
 

Financial vulnerability drives interest in work

The survey, conducted in September among 10,000 respondents aged 55 and above, found that many seniors depend on fragile income sources:
 
  • 35.6 per cent rely on government pensions 
  • 19 per cent depend on old-age pensions 
  • 16.6 per cent depend on personal savings 
  • 14.2 per cent rely on family support
  Nearly 10 per cent have no regular income at all
 
These statistics underline why older citizens may want to supplement their income. But as Himanshu Rath, founder chairman of Agewell Foundation, said, “India’s elderly aspire not only for financial stability but also dignity, respect and purpose. Unlocking this potential through policy, corporate innovation, and family support can transform retirement from dependency to empowerment.”
 

Preferences and barriers

The survey found that most seniors favour structured employment, with 69.8 per cent preferring formal job roles. Other popular options included volunteering (30.7 per cent) and agriculture (22.7 per cent). Around 41.8 per cent see post-retirement work as essential to navigating longer lifespans.
 
However, barriers persist:
 
  • 80.3 per cent cite a lack of job opportunities 
  • 61.9 per cent face challenges with digital skills 
  • 57.9 per cent have mobility issues
 
Only 3.3 per cent are aware of government initiatives such as the SACRED portal
 

Social factors and the need for change

The study also highlighted fraying family bonds. Only 12.5 per cent reported daily communication with younger family members, while nearly two-thirds felt neglected. Financial struggles, lack of family communication, and health concerns were the top challenges of ageing, cited by 54.6 per cent, 44.9 per cent, and 34.7 per cent of respondents, respectively.
 
The foundation has urged policymakers to create structured senior employment opportunities, incentivise corporates to design senior-friendly roles, improve digital literacy programmes, and encourage families to foster autonomy and respect.
 
With life expectancy rising, the need for sustainable retirement planning has never been greater and for many older Indians, work remains both a financial necessity and a source of dignity.

Topics :Elderly populationelderly people in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

