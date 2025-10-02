Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI tightens gold loan rules: What changes in repayment, valuation, auction

RBI tightens gold loan rules: What changes in repayment, valuation, auction

Regulatory changes seek to ensure more discipline, transparency and protection for borrowers

RBI
RBI
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed gold loan regulations to improve transparency, protect borrowers, and regulate the market more strictly.
 

No loans for gold purchases

Under the new framework, banks and non-banking financial companies are prohibited from offering loans for the purchase of gold, including jewellery, coins, exchange traded fund (ETFs), or gold-backed funds. Loans cannot be granted against raw gold or silver, or financial products linked to them.

Expanded scope for gold loans

The RBI is broadening gold loan access in certain areas:
 
Working capital loans: Now available to all manufacturers using gold or silver as raw materials, not just jewellers.
 
Wider lender participation: Smaller urban cooperative banks in Tier-III and Tier-IV cities are now allowed to extend bullion-backed loans.
 
Extended repayment for manufacturers: Gold Metal Loans (GMLs) can now have a repayment period of up to 270 days.

Loan to-Value limits and repayment rules

From April 1, 2026, gold loans will follow tiered Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios:
 
Loans up to Rs 2.5 lakh: 85 per cent of gold value
 
Rs 2.5–Rs 5 lakh: 80 per cent of gold value
 
Above Rs 5 lakh: 75 per cent of gold value
 
Additionally, borrowers of bullet repayment loans must repay both principal and interest within 12 months; earlier, many renewed loans by paying only interest.

 

Faster return of pledged gold

Lenders will be required to return pledged gold within seven working days of loan closure, or the same day, failing which they will be fined Rs 5,000 per day of delay.
 
Transparent valuation and auction processes
 
From April 1, 2026:
 
Gold valuation will be based on the lower of the previous day’s price or a 30-day average, excluding making charges or gems.
 
Loan agreements must clearly state valuation methods, collateral details, repayment terms, and auction rules.
 
Before auctioning pledged gold in case of defaults, borrowers must receive advance notice. Reserve prices will be set at 90 per cent of market value, dropping to 85 per cent if two auctions fail. Surplus from auctions will be returned within seven days.
 

Better borrower protection

All loan terms, valuation details, and notices must be provided in the borrower’s preferred language. For illiterate borrowers, terms must be explained in front of an independent witness, strengthening clarity and fairness in the process.
 
These changes mark a significant tightening of gold loan regulations, ensuring more discipline, transparency, and protection for borrowers while aligning the sector with broader RBI reforms.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI raises limits on loans for shares, investing in IPOs: What changes

If you need a personal loan, what are the best rates available now?

Fund review: Nippon India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

It will cost more to update Aadhaar card information: Know new fees here

Centre govt hikes DA by 3%: Here's how it lifts salaries and pensions

Topics :gold loansRBI PolicyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story