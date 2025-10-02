From calories to caring: Festival gifting takes a health-conscious turn

For decades, Diwali gifting was synonymous with pyramids of laddoos and boxes of kaju katli. But the past few years have been seeing a slow change as urban consumers — especially millennials and Gen Z — look beyond sugar-laden sweets and mass-produced hampers to wellness-first gifting options.

The new gift economy is driven by health consciousness, a preference for artisanal over industrial, and a desire to make gifting more personal than perfunctory. From sugar-free mithais and protein-rich dry fruit hampers to wellness teas and artisanal honey, this year’s festive tables are being reshaped by a blend of indulgence and intention.

As Bharat Shishodia, centre head at Lakeshore Mall in Pune, points out: “We’re seeing a sharp rise in wellness hampers — dry fruits, cold-pressed oils, artisanal teas, organic chocolates, sugar-free mithai, and immunity boosters. Gifting is becoming less about excess, more about thoughtfulness. This festive season, the best gift is good health.” The drivers behind this shift are clear. At the forefront is health consciousness, with consumers increasingly seeking wellness foods, organic ingredients, and sugar-free alternatives. Equally important is customisation, as hampers are now designed to reflect individual tastes and dietary needs rather than offering one-size-fits-all assortments. Sustainability has also emerged as a strong differentiator, with eco-friendly packaging, artisanal sourcing, and support for women entrepreneurs shaping consumer choices. And finally, there is the element of emotional resonance — gifts that go beyond the transactional to show effort, thought, and a personal connection, making the act of giving more meaningful.

What's more, for the luxury consumer, the price tag is no deterrent if the hamper delivers exclusivity, narrative, and authenticity. The ability to give something that feels both indulgent and ethical — luxury with conscience — has become a compelling proposition. Back to roots Among the early champions of this shift are small businesses with deep roots in traditional food practices. Deepika Nishant Monga, proprietor of Omja Oils and Agro in Delhi's Dwarka area, has seen demand rise steadily for her 'back-to-basics' hampers. “Our festive hampers are themed around natural living, wellness, and love for family and friends—because festive wishes should be complemented with healthy choices,” she says. “For gifting, people should choose natural products like cold-pressed oils and unrefined sugars over fancy sweets and chocolates. If we get back to our roots and make mindful choices, we set the right example for future generations.”

Her comments underline a bigger truth: what was once seen as everyday kitchen fare is now being repositioned as aspirational gifting. Oils, jaggery, and unrefined sugars — when rebranded as organic, artisanal, and authentic — are no longer humble staples but powerful carriers of wellness messaging. Hotels join the wellness bandwagon Luxury hotels, too, are quickly adapting to this new mindset. Amardeep Singh Bhatia, executive chef at Jaypee Siddharth, points to a rising demand for hampers that balance indulgence and restraint. “This season, we’ve curated premium snacking and wellness hampers, blending indulgence with health-conscious choices — artisanal cookies, gourmet nuts, sugar-free delicacies, organic teas, handcrafted chocolates, and festive treats with a contemporary twist,” he says.

But it’s not just the ingredients, it’s also about the back story. “Today’s consumer seeks gifting options that are both meaningful and memorable. They want hampers that tell a story through quality and customisation. Our customers can handpick everything — from the box style to individual components and packaging. Whether it’s a wellness-focused hamper or an indulgent festive collection, people want exclusivity and thoughtfulness, not something that feels off-the-shelf,” says Bhatia. The emphasis on bespoke has now become a key differentiator. Hotels that once relied on standardised boxes of mithai are now creating modular hampers, with customers selecting their preferred blend of teas, nuts, confections, or even décor accents.

Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia, area director (operations) and general manager at the Taj Mahal, New Delhi, describes how the hotel has elevated its festive portfolio. “At Taj Mahal, our ‘Tarang – the art of festive gifting’ hampers .... feature artisanal mithai, gourmet cookies, signature teas, wellness accents, and fine accompaniments. Guided by the spirit of Paathya, which emphasises sustainability, heritage, and social responsibility, our wellness hampers also showcase hand-crafted products from partners and women-preneurs who embody these values,” he says. Gifting as a mirror of relationships If businesses are focusing on healthier ingredients, individuals are equally focused on injecting personality and meaning into their gifts. Image consultant Nicky Sing, who specialises in curating white glove experiences, calls gifting “a mirror of the depth of the relationship".

She explains: “I think more than projecting myself, while gifting, for me it is more about tabling the thought and heart that has gone to curate that gift. I have always wanted my gifts to have a deeper emotional resonance. If I gift you sweets, even from a renowned brand, you may just be an acquaintance. But if I take time to consider your taste and lifestyle, the gift reflects a deeper connection." She also has a word for those who forward gifts they don't like or have enough of. Her “Pass-along gifts — generic mithai boxes, fruit baskets, or serveware with no thought — are my pet peeves," she says. "Health foods, too, must be chosen wisely. You can’t gift keto or vegan hampers unless the recipient follows that lifestyle. The key is effort. Gifts that show no effort are forgettable.”

Redefining the ubiquitous 'dry fruits' Dry fruits remain a timeless Diwali staple, but they, too, are being reinvented now. Dinika Bhatia, chief executive officer and founder of Nutty Gritties, highlights how her brand has modernised this classic with contemporary packaging, flavour profiles, and sustainable practices. “Our bestsellers — the Festive Edition, Luxe Edition, Gold Jar Edition, and Joy Edition gift boxes — balance indulgence with nourishment. Consumers now prefer sustainable tins, reusable keepsakes, and oil-free slow-roasted dry fruits. Exotic hampers... include everything from Medjool dates and Mamra almonds to pistachios, pecans, and mixed berries. Packaging is elegant, airtight, and crafted to lock in freshness," she says, adding that personalisation is key — choosing a mix that aligns with the recipient’s health goals and taste preferences.”