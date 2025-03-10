Beyond Vanuatu: Countries where rich Indians can easily get a new passport

Vanuatu has made headlines with Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), applying to surrender his Indian passport at the Indian High Commission in London after obtaining citizenship from Vanuatu, a small island nation in the South Pacific. Vanuatu is known for its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, but the country has now cancelled Modi’s passport as he faces allegations of financial irregularities in India. The case has drawn attention to the growing interest of wealthy Indians in countries that offer easy citizenship or residency in exchange for investment.

But before we explain where India's wealthy go, let's establish the difference between citizenship and permanent residency. Citizenship gives a person all the rights of someone born in that country, including a passport and the right to vote. Residency, on the other hand, allows someone to live, work, and travel within the country but does not grant all the rights of a citizen.

Temporary residency lasts for a set period, while permanent residency does not have a time limit.

Golden visas offer residency but not citizenship. They are granted in exchange for investment in a country’s economy, often through property purchases or government-backed programmes. Popular destinations for golden visas include Portugal (passport access to 189 countries) and Greece (passport access to 186 countries), according to the Henley Passport Index 2025.

Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIP) grant a passport in exchange for a substantial financial contribution or investment. Caribbean nations such as Antigua and Barbuda (passport access to 151 countries), St Kitts and Nevis (passport access to 157 countries), St Lucia (passport access to 148 countries), Grenada (passport access to 146 countries), and Dominica (passport access to 144 countries) have various options under this scheme. Other countries with CBI programmes include Cambodia (passport access to 55 countries), Singapore (passport access to 193 countries), and Australia (passport access to 189 countries). Cambodia offers one of the most affordable options, with investments starting at $245,000. Singapore requires a $7 million investment for a two-year residency, while Australia’s programme is available only to highly skilled individuals with a net worth exceeding $1 million. Turkey (passport access to 118 countries), Greece, Hungary (passport access to 187 countries), and Brazil (passport access to 171 countries) also have golden visa programmes.

Some countries also offer digital nomad visas, which allow people to live and work in a foreign country while paying taxes to their home country. Estonia (passport access to 182 countries), Germany (passport access to 191 countries), and Norway (passport access to 190 countries) provide such visas.

Where do rich Indians go for easy citizenship?

According to Varun Singh, MD, XIPHIAS Immigration, Caribbean nations are the most popular choice among wealthy Indians, particularly those looking for tax advantages.

“The Caribbean is the top choice, particularly for wealthy Indians looking for a tax haven. St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and Antigua are the most popular options for second citizenship, while Dominica has seen little interest from Indian applicants. These three countries attract the highest number of Indians—both from India and the NRI community—seeking a strong second passport and tax advantages", he told Business Standard.

For affluent Indian families and businesses with international operations, these countries offer a route to tax-free global income. Many reroute their business earnings through these jurisdictions, making them a strategic choice. The combination of taxation benefits, quality of life, and ease of travel makes them especially appealing.

"Other destinations like Singapore, Mauritius (passport access to 148 countries), and the Cayman Islands have also been popular, while Cyprus (passport access to 177 countries) was once a major player in the second-passport market. However, Cyprus halted its programme and is expected to restart it in the future, with new investment thresholds between €2 million and €3 million. For now, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, and Antigua remain the go-to options for those seeking alternative citizenship,” Singh explained.

Singh also noted that Vanuatu provides visa-free access to 140 countries.

Investment visa options Caribbean direct citizenship programmes Investment: $200,000–$400,000 (varies by country) Residency: Citizenship granted within 3-8 months Benefits: Visa-free travel to EU-Schengen, Singapore, Hong Kong, and tax advantages Malta permanent residence programme Investment: €80,000 donation + €375,000 property purchase (five-year minimum); or €110,000 donation + property rental (€14,000 annual lease for five years) Residency: 10-12 months processing time Benefits: Schengen visa-free travel, permanent residence from day one : Visa-free travel to EU-Schengen, Singapore, Hong Kong, and tax advantages

US EB-5 visa programme

Investment: $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or $1,050,000 in non-TEA projects

Residency: Conditional Green Card in 12-36 months

Citizenship: Available after five years

Benefits: Work authorisation, business opportunities, and US residency for family

However, US President Donald Trump intends to replace it by a much pricier 'Gold Card'. However, immigration experts are of the view that Trump can't scrap EB-5 visa.

Piyush Gupta, vice president for India and the Middle East at CanAm Enterprises, a company specialising in EB-5 investments, told Business Standard, "From its inception, the EB-5 program has been legislated by Congress, and under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), it was reauthorized through September 30, 2027. Any changes to the program would require congressional approval."

Portugal golden visa programme

Investment: €500,000 in venture capital funds or €250,000 in cultural heritage support

Residency: Available in 12-14 months

Citizenship: Possible after five years

Benefits: Visa-free travel in Schengen, EU residency rights

Greece golden visa programme

Investment: Minimum €800,000 in Athens, Mykonos, Santorini & Thessaloniki; €450,000 in other areas; €250,000 for restoration of listed buildings

Residency: 6-12 months

Citizenship: After seven years, with at least 183 days of residence per year

Benefits: Schengen visa-free travel, EU residency rights

“Greece and Portugal golden visas in Europe are appealing to Indian investors due to a combination of factors, including access to the EU, investment opportunities and lifestyle benefits with Mediterranean climates, rich cultures, and world-class healthcare systems—all with the potential for citizenship after a few years,” Rohit Bhardwaj, Country Head – India at Henley & Partners told Business Standard.

He added, “Though there has been a closure of the real estate option as one of the eligible investment requirements in late 2023, Portugal’s golden visa programme remains popular, with the minimum required investment starting at €250,000 as a capital transfer or contribution to artistic production or cultural heritage maintenance.

The Greek golden visa programme is one of the most affordable in Europe, requiring a real estate investment starting at €250,000, subject to certain requirements. Greece’s programme has also undergone changes in the last year, introducing different minimum investment thresholds for various regions.

This makes both Portugal and Greece highly attractive to Indian investors who want to enter Europe with a lower initial outlay. The golden visa programmes in both countries allow for the inclusion of immediate family members, such as spouses, children, and dependent parents, making it a good choice for Indian families looking to secure residency in a safer, high-quality environment. Excellent education for children is a strong motivator.”