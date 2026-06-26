$904 billion in a year: Anthropic posts the biggest valuation jump ever

Artificial intelligence has become the single biggest driver of wealth creation in the global startup ecosystem, with AI companies accounting for the largest valuation gains ever recorded among privately held firms.

The clearest sign of this shift came from Anthropic, the developer of Claude, which has dethroned OpenAI to become the world's most valuable unicorn after adding a record $904 billion in valuation over the past year, according to the Hurun Global Unicorn Index 2026.

" With SpaceX officially graduating to the public markets as a history-making titan, the global unicorn landscape has officially crowned a new order. Anthropic and OpenAI now command the absolute peak of the index, representing an unprecedented concentration of private AI capital as they go for trillion-dollar valuations. This AI era is witnessing the world's next generation of mega-corporations being forged in record time. Anthropic is now valued at $965 billion, overtaking ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which ranks second with a valuation of $852 billion after adding $552 billion during the year.

In 2026, AI has moved from theme to engine. Anthropic's leap from eighth to first place globally — adding nearly US$1Tn in a single year — is the most dramatic valuation rise we have ever recorded across eight years of this index. It signals that the race to build the most capable and trusted AI system is now the defining competition in the global economy," said Hurun Chairman and Chief Researcher Rupert Hoogewerf. The report describes 2026 as the "Year of AI", with artificial intelligence attracting an unprecedented share of global venture capital and pushing the combined value of the world's unicorns to $8 trillion, up 43 per cent from a year earlier.

ByteDance, owner of TikTok and AI assistant Doubao, slipped to third place despite increasing its valuation by $180 billion to $480 billion, highlighting the extraordinary pace at which AI-native companies are attracting investor capital. For the first time, five private companies are now valued at more than $100 billion, up from four last year, while the number of unicorns valued above $10 billion jumped to 91, an increase of 27 over the previous year. Among the biggest surprises was China's DeepSeek, which debuted directly in the global Top 15 with a valuation of $50 billion, making it the highest-ranked new entrant in this year's index.

AI is the standout growth story of 2026 — with 215 unicorns, up a massive 87 in a single year, and accounting for 36% of total unicorn value; the highest share of any sector. AI dominates investor money The report suggests venture capital is becoming increasingly concentrated around artificial intelligence. Although AI has 215 unicorns, almost the same as fintech's 216, AI companies account for 36 per cent of the total value of all unicorns globally, compared with just 13 per cent for fintech. In other words, AI startups are now worth nearly three times as much as fintech companies, reflecting investors' belief that generative AI could produce the next generation of trillion-dollar businesses.

"The race to build the most capable and trusted AI system is now the defining competition in the global economy," Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman and Chief Researcher at Hurun, said. He described Anthropic's rise as the largest valuation increase recorded in the eight-year history of the Global Unicorn Index, signalling that AI has moved "from theme to engine" in global venture capital. New AI leaders emerge The report also highlights how the AI ecosystem is expanding beyond Silicon Valley. China's DeepSeek has emerged as one of the country's biggest AI success stories after breaking into the world's top 15 unicorns within a year.