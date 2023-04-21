Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym

For Indian fitness addicts, their favourite place is where they can walk, jog, or even dance to stay in shape. No wonder then that gymnasiums are now everywhere: from gated colonies to malls.
Dance and strength training are popular among gym users younger than 30 years old. Yoga is appealing to users older than 30, according to data from Cult.fit, a gym chain in 50 Indian cities. Women prefer mornings to work out and men have no particular preference.
TechSci Research, a marketing consulting company, estimates there were around 20,000 to 25,000 gyms in the country last year. As many as 6 million people in India were willing to pay for fitness solutions. A majority of gym memberships are purchased by working professionals and by consumers aged between 20 and 40.
