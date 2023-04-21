Jog, dance, lift weights: Your guide to what to do at neighbourhood gym

TechSci Research, a marketing consulting company, estimates there were around 20,000 to 25,000 gyms in the country last year. As many as 6 million people in India were willing to pay for fitness solutions. A majority of gym memberships are purchased by working professionals and by consumers aged between 20 and 40.

Dance and strength training are popular among gym users younger than 30 years old. Yoga is appealing to users older than 30, according to data from Cult.fit, a gym chain in 50 Indian cities. Women prefer mornings to work out and men have no particular preference.