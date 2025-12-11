Aadhaar misuse? mAadhaar's new tools help you see and selectively share

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced new capabilities in the mAadhaar app that allow individuals to control how much of their Aadhaar information they share, and to monitor where it is being used. The update comes at a time when digital KYC and e-governance transactions are rising, making data-protection tools increasingly important for everyday users.

Below is an explainer of what has changed and how these features can help strengthen your personal data governance.

Selective sharing

The revised mAadhaar interface allows users to generate a secure, time-bound QR code or XML file containing only selected Aadhaar fields. This limits unnecessary disclosure of sensitive information during verification.

You can now choose to share only what is required for a particular transaction. For example, a bank may need identity and address proof, while a telecom provider may only require identity verification. Information you may selectively share includes: Name

Date of birth

Address

Photograph

Masked Aadhaar number

Gender This helps ensure the full Aadhaar number or demographic details are not shared with agencies that do not require them. Tracking where your Aadhaar is used Another addition to the app is an expanded usage log that shows recent authentication events. Users can now review when and where their Aadhaar was used for biometric, OTP-based or demographic authentication.

This feature can help you identify suspicious activity, such as an authentication attempt you did not initiate. If you notice unusual entries, you can raise a complaint through the UIDAI portal or helpline. The usage log typically shows: Date and time of authentication

Type of authentication used

Requesting entity code (the organisation that initiated the request) Why these updates matter For most individuals, Aadhaar is used frequently, banking, EPFO updates, mobile SIM verification, e-KYC for investments, government subsidies and more. In many of these touchpoints, excessive personal data is routinely shared. The new selective sharing tool reduces this exposure.